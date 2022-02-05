D. S. Research Centre observes World Cancer Day 2022, focuses on “Close the care gap”

Reiterating its commitment towards bringing a meaningful change in the lives of cancer patients, D. S. Research Centre observed the World Cancer Day with the cancer fighters of Bengal. It also highlighted how the Organization has been beside the patients during the COVID19 pandemic with the role of Ancient Ayurveda, motivation, togetherness and courage in fighting cancer with focus on the importance of Digital System in the Healthcare Sector.

World Cancer Day is observed on February 4 every year, to raise awareness of cancer and to encourage its prevention, early-detection, and treatment. The primary goal of World Cancer Day is to significantly reduce illness and death caused by cancer and is an opportunity to rally the international community to end the injustice of preventable suffering from cancer.

Dr. Shibangi Das, Ayurvedacharya said, “D. S. Research Centre has been working for Cancer patients since 1965. It is a premier research institute developing treatments through the Science of Nutrient Energy based on Ancient Ayurveda in India for Cancer. Our focus is on the role of Ancient Ayurveda, motivation, togetherness and courage in fighting cancer. Cancer takes away the hope of leading a normal life of the patient and starts effecting life of the family members as well. In a way, Cancer starts taking toll on mental peace and happiness. At D. S. Research Centre, we pledge to provide hope to Cancer patients & their family, by treating the disease at any stage.”

With the theme “Close the Care Gap” there is one simple Goal and that is achieving Health Equity, in every part of the World. UICC has come up with this campaign for coming three years i.e. 2022-2024. This campaign has been designed to address the issues that work as barrier in distribution of Cancer care to patients. During the pandemic, D. S. Research Centre worked to reach patients at every point, through tele-communication & tele-consultation, arrangements for medicine availability, following the goal of “Close the Care Gap”.

Cancer being one of the most dreaded health condition, a patient fighting against it needs more care and compassion, along with proper treatment, but during the COVID-19 pandemic many Cancer patients were devoid of the same, as communication with doctors, health facilities was effected at the same point, Video & Telephonic communication was not accessible for all, these situation lead to depression and anxiety and deterioration in health condition. On the other hand, D. S. Research Centre left no stone unturned to take care of the patients.

Dr. Anirban Bhattacharya, Ayurvedacharya, said, “Lockdown was a challenging period but we took that as a responsibility. Be it organizing online Seminars, Counseling or Consulting online, we made it very clear that if the patients cannot come to clinic, we will reach out to them to support them during these tough times. The journey against Cancer is really difficult one with a lot of challenges and struggles, both mentally and physically. But what makes this journey a little easier through the tough times, is the constant support, reassurance, strength, courage and kindness. We decided to make sure that we organize regular Online Meetings with the patients so that they should not feel isolated. We come up with multiple awareness campaigns.”

Dr. Samrat Mukherjee, Ayurvedacharya, said, “World Cancer Day is the ideal platform to stand beside the patients, educate the general mass about supporting them and eradicating the myths attached with it and bring smiles in the lives of millions. Keeping this in mind, I would like to tell the patients to take care of their health during this period of time where good health, diet and immunity become important for overall well-being of the patient.”

With the mission to offer comprehensive services from prevention to palliation based on core values of quality, ethics, compassion and respect for all, D. S. Research Centre has always been standing tall in the fight against cancer by providing the path breaking Ancient Ayurveda based Nutrient Energy Treatment of International Standard and providing Hope, Health and Happiness to cancer patients all around the world.