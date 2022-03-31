D2C fashion startup Cloudtailor launches a fulfillment center in Kolkata

Cloudtailor, a D2C fashion startup for women’s personalized fashion, has rolled out their fashion fulfillment center in Kolkata.

Commissioned with a vision of providing timely delivery of orders, Cloud tailor’s facility in Kolkata is about 1500 sq. ft, 127B, Rashbihari Avenue, Gariahat kolkata – 700029. and equipped with infrastructure and a trained workforce which would fulfill all types of personalized fashion tailoring needs of its women customers. In order to ensure predictable turnaround times and smooth order management, the staff and workers are trained to manage digitally enabled order fulfillment cycles. The floor layout ensures a smooth transition of the order while it is being stitched and completed before dispatch. The center is accessible by transport facilities for ease of conveyance and welfare of the staff and strict operational SOPs and protocols are followed for order fulfillment.

“Cloudtailor is growing rapidly with a vision of becoming the go to solution for personalized fashion in India and globally. The Kolkata fulfillment center is located strategically closer to the localities where other order fulfillment steps like fabric dyeing, thread work and embroidery activities can be completed. We aim to be the first brand to unify the fashion fulfillment centers under a single roof for every city which will help us keep costs low and ensure a faster turnaround. This manufacturing unit will bring unorganized skill workforce into organised setup. We will be able to deliver 6,000 personalized tailoring order monthly for entire Kolkata and global audience.

In future, we aim to add automated pattern cutting, digital dashboards for cross-center performance analytics and just in time fulfillment of orders to reduce stocking and inventory costs further. “said Susmitha Lakkakula, Founder, Cloudtailor