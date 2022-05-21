Home Kolkata Updates DA Case: Court orders exorbitant allowances, gives relief to state government employees Kolkata Updates DA Case: Court orders exorbitant allowances, gives relief to state government employees By admin - May 21, 2022 76 0 Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp DA Case: Court orders exorbitant allowances, gives relief to state government employees Source link admin See author's posts Share this:TweetPrintShare on TumblrPocketTelegramWhatsAppEmail RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Kolkata Updates Trinamool candidate Shuvendu, a citizen of Bangladesh, disobeyed High Court order – News18 Bangla Kolkata Updates Great news for 100 day workers, big decision taken by state government – News18 Bangla Kolkata Updates Kalbaishakhi | Rain Forecast || Climate change in the districts began! Kalbaishakhi will come in the evening? Learn the latest... LEAVE A REPLY Cancel reply Please enter your comment! Please enter your name here You have entered an incorrect email address! Please enter your email address here Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment. Δ Recent Posts Where exactly is Babul’s place in the grassroots, the question arises as there is... admin - October 10, 2021 0 India-Bangladesh flight suspended, flight service between the two countries is not starting now –... admin - August 22, 2021 0 ‘Female men’ banned from TV broadcasts, Chinese government announces! Internet use also hit... admin - September 3, 2021 0 Neutral vote is not possible without central forces, Governor tweets again – News18 Bangla admin - December 7, 2021 0 Calcutta Municipality arranged to vaccinate two and a half lakh students in school! ... admin - December 29, 2021 0