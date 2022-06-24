DA Case in Calcutta High Court: ‘Did you pay to eat nuts!’ Court orders suspension of salaries of power company officials in DA case

#Kolkata: The Calcutta High Court has ordered to stop the salaries of the CMD and two general managers of the state power company for not giving DA to the workers of the state power company as per the court order. The court said the salary would be suspended till July 15. If the money is paid as instructed, the instruction will be revoked.

Allegedly, one-fifth of the outstanding DA for 2019 and 2020 was to be paid to the employees. But without that, only one fifth of the arrears of 2019 have been given. The court today raised the question as to why one-fifth of the outstanding DA was not calculated as per the new transplantation rule of 2020. Bichapatti Rajshekhar Mantha’s comment, “Have you paid for the nut meal?”

It is learned that an employee of the state power distribution company had filed a case in the Calcutta High Court against his outstanding DA. The Calcutta High Court has given Benazir’s verdict in that case. Delivering the judgment in the case on Friday, Justice Rajasekhara Mantha said, “One-fifth of the arrears of DA for 2019 and 2020 were to be paid to the employees. But without that, only one fifth of the arrears of 2019 have been given. According to the new transplant rule of 2020, one-fifth of the arrears of DA has been calculated and why not? Did you pay to eat nuts? As long as the instructions are not obeyed, the salaries of the officers will be stopped. Salary will be closed till July 15. If the money is paid as per the instructions, the instructions will be revoked.

It is seen that the person who filed this case is an employee of the power distribution company. He was supposed to get one-fifth of the two-year outstanding DA. The amount is 2 lakh 50 thousand rupees. Instead he got 1 lakh 26 thousand rupees.

Published by:Suman Biswas First published: June 24, 2022, 15:00 IST

Tags: Calcutta High Court, DA case