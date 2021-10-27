Dabur enters Diaper market with Dabur Baby Super Pants

India’s leading Ayurvedic and Natural Health Care Company Dabur India Ltd announced the expansion of its Baby Care portfolio with the launch of ‘Dabur Baby Super Pants’ Diapers with Insta–Absorb Technology that helps get 50% more absorption compared to other diapers. The product will be launched on Flipkart, India’s homegrown e-commerce marketplace, during their Big Sale Day.

Announcing the launch, Dabur India Ltd E-commerce Business Head Mr. Smerth Khanna said, “When it comes to diapers, parents look for quality and durability. Dabur Baby Super Pants range of diapers with Insta Absorb Technology is the latest offering in our endeavor to offer high quality, trusted products for Baby care. It has been our continuous effort to give our shoppers something new and innovative and we are really excited to co-create this product with Flipkart. We are confident that Dabur Baby Super Pants will be immensely loved by parents and babies too will feel comfortable in it.”

Dabur Baby Super Pants will be available in 3 sizes – Small with 42 Pants, Medium with 36 Pants and Large with 32 Pants – priced at Rs. 549.

Flipkart Senior Vice President – Beauty, General Merchandise and Home Manish Kumar said, “We are excited to further strengthen our collaboration with Dabur and help them in this new journey as they mark their entry into the baby care segment. Baby care as a category has evolved over the years with parents increasingly becoming conscious around quality, safety, functionality and trustworthiness of products in this category. On e-commerce we have seen the category witnessing high demand as parents rely on safe and sanitized shopping experiences. At Flipkart, we understand the pulse of Indian consumers and are able to bring the right product insights to our reliable brand partners, thereby enabling larger reach and scale for them through digital commerce.”

“At Dabur, we are committed to offer the safest and most-effective products for your bundle of joy. The new ‘Dabur Baby Super Pants’ is a first of its kind Diaper in the market with Insta–Absorb Technology. It is infused with Aloe Vera, Shea Butter and Vitamin E, to offer gentle protection for the baby’s sensitive skin, naturally. Super Pants came with Ultra Absorb Core, Crisscross Absorbent Sheet and 12-Hour Zero Leakage promise to help your baby have a sound sleep,” Dabur India Ltd AGM-Consumer Marketing Mr. Rajat Mathur said.

About Dabur India Ltd: Dabur India Ltd is one of India’s leading FMCG Companies. Building on a legacy of quality and experience for 138 years, Dabur is today India’s most trusted name and the world’s largest Ayurvedic and Natural Health Care Company. Dabur India’s FMCG portfolio includes nine Power Brands: Dabur Chyawanprash, Dabur Honey, Dabur Honitus, Dabur Lal Tail and Dabur Pudin Hara in the Healthcare category; Dabur Amla, Vatika and Dabur Red Paste in the Personal care space; and Réal in the Foods category.