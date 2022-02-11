Dabur enters Healthy Snacking market with Réal Seeds range

India’s leading Natural Health Care Company Dabur India Ltd today announced the expansion of its Réal portfolio with the launch of a range of healthy snacks under the Superfoods Seeds category. The range, which includes ‘Real Health Chia Seeds’ and ‘Real Health Pumpkin Seeds’, marks Dabur’s entry into the Healthy Snacking market and offer consumers a healthier supplement for their daily diet.

Announcing the launch, Dabur India Ltd Marketing Head-Foods & Beverages Mr. Mayank Kumar said: “With the rising health awareness in India, people are seeking healthy, tasty snacks to fuel their active lifestyle. The new-age consumers are increasingly shifting away from purely taste-based snacks and gravitating towards health-oriented snacking options. Since our inception, brand Real has been committed to balancing health and taste and adhering to our real promise of delivering nutritious products to our consumers. With the launch of Réal Health Seeds portfolio, we are now giving consumers a healthier and tastier option for their ever-expanding snacks platter, which will also elevate their overall snacking experience.”

Réal Chia Seeds will be available in its natural state, in a 250gm SKU priced at Rs. 300 while Réal Pumpkin Seeds will be available in a roasted variant in a 250gm SKU priced at Rs. 380. The product is currently available online through leading e-commerce platforms and will be rolled out in other sales channels soon.

“Réal Seeds have zero cholesterol, zero transfat and are a natural source of Omega 3, which is good for the heart. With a series of online videos and digital campaigns, the brand will educate consumers about how they can add these seeds to their everyday dishes like soups, salads, smoothies and nut mixes and the health benefits of these seeds. Real Seeds will help satisfy those in-between-meals snack cravings, without making it difficult to choose between delicious and healthy,” Mr. Kumar added.