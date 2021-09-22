Dabur expands Hajmola Portfolio with ‘Hajmola LimCola’

India’s leading Science-based Ayurveda Company Dabur India Ltd announced the expansion of its Hajmola tasty digestive portfolio with the launch of ‘Dabur Hajmola LimCola’, a digestive tablet with the unique mix of lemon and the chatpata twist of Hajmola.

Announcing the launch, Mr. Amit Garg, Category Head, Healthcare OTC & Digestive, Dabur India Ltd. said, “Our extensive consumer research revealed that Indian consumers prefer lemon flavour with a chatpata punch. Not only is lemon flavoured cold drinks popular in India, lemon also goes well with the Chatpata space. This innovation is in line with our ambition of providing our consumers their favourite Hajmola with Lemon Ka Chatkara. Hajmola LimCola delivers fresh flavour of lemon without compromising on functional digestive benefits of Hajmola. We are confident that consumers will love to have the new Hajmola LimCola as their preferred post-meal digestive.”

Hajmola LimCola will be available in two consumer packs: Rs. 1 Sachet and 120 Tab Bottle.

The launch will be supported across print, digital, outdoor, mobile and radio campaigns, featuring cine star Ajay Devgn.

“We will also be undertaking extensive sampling activities through delivery platforms and major restaurant chains, besides Airlines and at key Bus depots, offering our consumers a chance to touch, feel and experience the new Hajmola LimCola,” Mr. Garg added.

Talking about his association with the brand, Mr. Ajay Devgn said, “I am excited to be a part of this new innovation with Hajmola that is all set to disrupt the digestive space in India. It is fun, tasty and truly chatpata. I look forward to taking the tasty world of Hajmola LimCola to all my fans.”

About Hajmola: Dabur Hajmola, a tasty, fun-filled digestive, is available in 7 different Variants – Regular, Pudina, Chatcola, Anardana, Imli, Chatpati Hing & Limcola in interesting formats like tablets and candies. A tasty mix of traditional Indian culinary herbs, spices and edible salts, Hajmola enjoys an over 50% share of the branded digestive tablets market in India. Hajmola’s huge success can be gauged by the fact that over 2.4 crore Hajmola tablets are consumed in India daily.

About Dabur India Ltd: Dabur India Ltd is one of India’s leading FMCG Companies. Building on a legacy of quality and experience for 137 years, Dabur is today India’s most trusted name and the world’s largest Ayurvedic and Natural Health Care Company. Dabur India’s FMCG portfolio includes nine Power Brands – Dabur Chyawanprash, Dabur Honey, Dabur Honitus, Dabur Pudin Hara and Dabur Lal Tail in the Healthcare space; Dabur Amla, Dabur Red Paste and Vatika in the Personal care space; and Réal in the Foods category.