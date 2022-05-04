Dabur GlucoPlus-C launches new Campaign “Dabur GlucoPlus-C, Guley Khao, Instant Energy Pao”

Dabur GlucoPlus-C, the leading instant energy glucose drink from the house of Dabur, has launched a new Campaign “Dabur GlucoPlus-C, Guley Khao, Instant Energy Pao”. A new TVC has been released, featuring Actress Mrs. Aparajita Adhya, one of Bengal’s most well-known ‘Motherly face’ and Dabur GlucoPlus-C little girl Ayanna Chatterjee, a famous child artist in the Bengali film industry.

Mr. Prashant Aggarwal, Marketing Head- Health Supplements, Dabur India Ltd, said, “We are excited to launch a new regional TVC of Dabur GlucoPlus-C in the West Bengal market. The brand has taken a step forward in its efforts to recognize its content for different markets based on regional consumer insights. The New TVC aims to highlight the importance of Glucose for instant energy in this scorching heat, and promotes Dabur GlucoPlus-C – which has 25% more Glucose in every sip and 2X Micronutrients, making it the best choice to beat the heat.”

“The new ad film showcases a mother’s enthusiasm to see her child excel in every aspect of life, be it with studies, dance or sports, because she is well-prepared to win in every sphere of life. For her, everything is Guley Khawa. We are confident that the new TVC “Dabur GlucoPlus-C, Guley Khao, Instant Energy Pao” will be liked by the parents and their kids.” Mr. Sandeep Shah, Regional Marketing Manager – East, Dabur India Ltd said.

About Dabur India Ltd: Dabur India Ltd is one of India’s leading FMCG Companies. Building on a legacy of quality and experience for 138 years, Dabur is today India’s most trusted name and the world’s largest Ayurvedic and Natural Health Care Company. Dabur India’s FMCG portfolio includes nine Power Brands –Dabur Chyawanprash, Dabur Honey, Dabur Honitus, Dabur Pudin Hara and Dabur Lal Tail in the Healthcare space; Dabur Amla, Dabur Red Paste and Vatika for Personal Care; and Réal in the Foods category.