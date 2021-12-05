Dabur Honey Launches “Shuddhata Sabke Liye” Campaign on the occasion of International Day of Persons with Disabilities

On the occasion of International Day of Persons with Disabilities, World’s No. 1 Honey brand Dabur Honey from the house of Dabur India Ltd launched a first of its kind media campaign called “Shuddhata Sabke Liye”. Dabur has unveiled a film to promote the concepts of empowerment, inclusion, and equal opportunity for all.

“With this campaign, we want to honor the fact that people with disabilities are no different than people without disabilities, except for their impairment. It is an attempt to express gratitude toward entire community of people with disabilities for their role in our growth. The video depicts how Dabur Honey brings sweetness into the lives of a couple who, in the face of adversity, make every moment special for each other. Dabur Honey’s purity, which has always been an important part of people’s lives, whether for sweetness, health, or celebration. Mr. Kunal Sharma, Category Head, Dabur India Ltd.

KINTEL is the agency behind this campaign idea and execution. “People with disabilities not only live life like all of us, but also use products that we all use. I have seen my friends, who are blind, living lives just like us. They like to party like us, they love to cook like us, they celebrate their anniversaries just like us. How to accept the circumstances and still remain cheerful and joyous towards life is what I have learnt from them. I believe these films gave me the opportunity to thank them for teaching me nuances of happy life. They are the inspiration behind these stereotype-breaking characters.” Mr. Ashay Sahasrabuddhe, Founder CEO of KINTEL.

The beautifully written script about an independent and empowered blind couple has reached a greater level when ace poet, writer and actor Swanand Kirkire lent his voice to it.

Youtube Link – https://youtu.be/gT29tzfVNjY