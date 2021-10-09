Dabur launches Gulabari in a new refreshing pack

Dabur India Ltd announced the signing of Bollywood Diva Disha Patani as the new face of its natural rose-based Skin Care brand Dabur Gulabari. As the new brand ambassador for Dabur Gulabari, Disha will appear in multiple campaigns which will run across platforms.

“Dabur Gulabari is one of India’s most trusted beauty and skin care brand which comes with the promise of giving our users a radiant rose glow and beautiful skin. Dabur Gulabari is built on a strong equity of natural ingredients making it a perfect match with Disha’s natural beauty. Disha Patani is not only the perfect personification of Dabur Gulabari’s brand values but also serves as an inspiration to young teenage girls who dare to dream. We are delighted to welcome Disha Patani to the Dabur Gulabari family and are confident that this association will help us build a better connect with our current users and also make the brand more relevant to the young and teenage audience,” Dabur India Ltd Vice President-Marketing Mr. Abhishek Jugran said.

Dabur also announced the launch of Dabur Gulabari in a new, improved pack, along with refreshed packaging.

“As part of our efforts to make the brand more youthful and in sync with the aspirations of the modern-day consumer, we have refreshed the Dabur Gulabari packaging. I am confident that the signing of our new brand ambassador and the packaging revamp will further strengthen the brand’s position amongst the consumers.” Mr. Abhishek Jugran added.

Commenting on her association with the brand, Disha Patani said, “Like with every other girl in the country, Dabur Gulabari was my first beauty care brand as a teenager. To me, this brand stands for both beauty and the unadulterated teenage spirit. So, it gives me great pleasure to become the face of Dabur Gulabari. I am excited to help define what natural, rose-like glow means to a whole new generation of girls.”

“Dabur Gulabari has been the most preferred Beauty brand for millions of young girls, for decades now. As a market leader, Dabur Gulabari has been constantly innovating in terms of product, packaging and communication. As a brand that offers its consumers the promise and satisfaction of delivering natural rose-like glow and enhancing her beauty, Gulabari has always recognized and strived to meet the ever-evolving beauty care needs of our consumers,” Dabur India Ltd Category Head-Skin Care Mr. Ajay Gandhi said.

About Dabur Gulabari: Dabur Gulabari Rose Water is a natural toner that cleanses skin from deep within ridding it of any dirt, grime or foreign bodies that can damage the skin. With the goodness of 100% Pure Rose Oil, it provides your skin a radiant rose glow. It contains No Parabens and No Alcohol. Gulabari is also Dermatologically tested on all Skin types.

About Dabur India Ltd: Dabur India Ltd is one of India’s leading FMCG Companies. Building on a legacy of quality and experience for 137 years, Dabur is today India’s most trusted name and the world’s largest Ayurvedic and Natural Health Care Company. Dabur India’s FMCG portfolio includes nine Power Brands: Dabur Chyawanprash, Dabur Honey, Dabur Honitus, Dabur Lal Tail and Dabur Pudin Hara in the Healthcare category; Dabur Amla, Vatika and Dabur Red Paste in the Personal care space; and Réalin the Foods category.