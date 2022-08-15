Dabur re-appoints Mr. P. D. Narang as Group Director – Corporate Affairs for 5 Years

The shareholders of Directors of Dabur India Ltd today approved the re-appointment of Mr. P. D. Narang as Whole-Time Director of the Company for a period of five years. Designated as Group Director – Corporate Affairs, Mr. Narang’s reappointment is effective from April 01, 2023 to March 31, 2028.

“We are pleased to re-appoint Mr. Narang on the Dabur India Ltd. Board. His deep experience of the global FMCG business with strong regulatory oversight and business finance perspective is invaluable to Dabur as we grow our business and pursue our mission to serve the health and Well-being of our consumers across the globe,” Dabur India Ltd Vice Chairman Mr. Mohit Burman said.

A qualified Chartered Accountant, Mr. Narang has over 40 years of experience in Corporate Finance & Tax Planning, International Finance, Capital Markets, Strategic Planning and Management, Mergers and Acquisitions and Corporate Governance. He is an expert in financial structuring and strategic planning and has been instrumental in Dabur’s growth over the last four decades.

During his long career, he has been involved in helping Dabur transform itself from a home-grown Ayurvedic medicines maker into a transnational consumer goods enterprise with footprint in over 120 countries. Mr Narang joined the Dabur family in 1983 as a Management Accountant with a mandate to streamline the finance, accounts and audit functions of the company. With his impressive track record, he rose through the ranks and was appointed G.M. (Finance) & Company Secretary in 1990, and then elevated to the post of Director – Corporate Affairs in 1998. He was given the responsibility of heading Corporate and Commercial Affairs of the group in 2002, and was appointed Group Director-Corporate Affairs in 2003.

About Dabur India Limited: Dabur India Limited is one of India’s leading FMCG Companies. Building on a legacy of quality and experience for 138 years, Dabur is today India’s most trusted name and one of the world’s largest Ayurvedic and Natural Health Care Company. Dabur India’s FMCG portfolio today includes nine distinct Power Brands: Dabur Chyawanprash, Dabur Honey, Dabur Honitus, Dabur PudinHara and Dabur Lal Tail in the Healthcare space; Dabur Amla, Vatika and Dabur Red Paste in the Personal care category; and Real in the Food& Beverages category.