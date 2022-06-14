Dabur Vita, India’s best Immunity Expert, organizes immunity session for Kids

With schools reopening and the start of the new academic session, Dabur Vita, the leading Health Food Drink from the House of Dabur, announced the launch of a Mega Immunity Awareness Campaign to build awareness about the importance of strong immunity among school-going children.

The drive was flagged off in Kolkata with a special session covering more than 200 kids from Sisir Das Sports Association. The kids were educated on ways to boost their immunity through basic hygiene practices and a nutritious diet. A special Immunity Kit, comprising Dabur Vita and Dabur Chyawanprash, were also provided to these students.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Prashant Agarwal, Marketing Head- Health Supplements, Dabur India Ltd. said, “Since physical classes have started, strong immunity is the primary need of every child as we are not yet out of the pandemic. The importance of strong immunity in strengthening one’s overall health during the pandemic as well as its critical role in fighting the virus is well established, globally. Keeping this in mind, Dabur Vita has joined hands with leading NGOs/Schools from five cities in India i.e. Kolkata, Pune, Mumbai, Chandigarh and Lucknow, to improve awareness about the need to build a stronger immune system to fight against illnesses.”

Dr. Abir Ray said, “On a daily basis, we are exposed to potentially harmful bacteria and viruses. Our immune system helps protect us against these harmful microbes as well as diseases. Enhancing immunity is an effective way to fight common bacteria and viruses. Through this initiative, we aim to highlight the importance of a strong immunity, besides providing Immunity Kits to the Kids.”

“A recent research conducted by Nielsen showed that close to 88% mothers look for immunity as the most important benefit in a health drink. Considering this consumer need, Dabur has formulated Dabur Vita to provide a better immunity than any other health drink available in market. It is made with a unique blend of more than 30+ herbs like Ashwagandha, Giloy and Brahmi, which are scientifically proven not only to provide a better immunity but also to promote physical and mental growth among kids. Dabur Vita brings the benefits of Ayurveda in a tasty chocolaty drink which promotes bone and muscular growth and helps in promoting brain health, learning and concentration in kids between 6 to 15 years,” Mr. Agarwal added.

