Dad will beg for food from his child! ‘, Said the High Court judge in shock – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: ‘Parents work hard to raise their children from an early age. Today, in old age, the children are appealing to the court that they will not be able to provide food for the father. What is the situation in the society! Today, sitting on the bench, it is also seen that old parents have to beg their children for food! ‘ During the hearing of the case, the judge of the Calcutta High Court Rajasekhara Mantha was surprised.

Tinkari Mitra, a resident of Tamluk. Current age is 84 years. Tinkaribabu has two sons and two daughters. One of the two sons has died, the other is missing. Two daughters married. Since the marriage, two daughters Shipra Sau and Shampa Dutt have been living in Tinkaribabu’s house. Tinkaribabu’s wife also died. He had been living with his daughters since the death of his wife.

In 2016, Tinkaribabu deeded the house as a gift in the name of his two daughters. He has also filed a case in the Tamluk court in this regard. That case is still pending.

Lawyer Gangopadhyay further told the High Court that after the gift deed, the two daughters started torturing Tinkari Babu. On January 3, 2021, the two daughters kicked Tinkaribabu out of the house. His friend Dilip Barik gave shelter to 64-year-old Tinkari Babu. As a result, Tinkaribabu started staying at a friend’s house at Nandakumar in East Midnapore.

He appealed to the Tamluk police station to return to his home. State government lawyer Anirban Roy told the court that despite repeated attempts by the police, they had failed. After hearing all this, Justice Rajasekhara Mantha said to the lawyer of the two daughters, ‘It is the duty of the court to return a senior citizen to his residence. Besides, it is the duty of the court to ensure that the senior citizen can spend his last years in a peaceful manner. The police of Tamluk police station will implement the court order in this regard.

Following the court’s order, the lawyer for the two daughters told the court that when Tinkaribabu returned to his house, he would have to take care of his daily food. The two daughters can’t feed her father in any way.

Besides, the lawyer further claimed that none of his friends and family members could enter the house except Tinkaribabu.

Everyone present in the 13th sitting of the Calcutta High Court was shocked by this question of the lawyer. Justice Mantha Tinkaribabu’s two daughters addressed the lawyer, ‘What are you saying! A father will not let his children eat. The father who raised these children with sesame seeds. What happened to the society! Sitting on the bench today, I also heard that a father has to beg his children for food.

The judge’s advice to the lawyer was, “Keep the father well. You will see that if you treat the father properly, you will also be well.” The judge directed the Tamluk police station to ensure that Tinkaribabu could live peacefully in the house.

