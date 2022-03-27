Dadi’s best kept secrets for a healthy, happy, sustainable home

Sustainability is not a concept. It’s a way of living. A lifestyle which has become increasingly important, as we need to protect our planet from man-made damages. Indians have been following eco-friendly and sustainable practices since ancient times, and one such practice Indians swear by for sustainability is ‘Dadi ma k Nuskhe’. It is not only because of the easy approach or availability of the ingredients but also because of nostalgia; it reminds most of us of our childhood days.

So here are some tips by Dadis for a healthy, happy, sustainable home.

Savita Joshi, 62, says using harmful chemicals to clean our home is equally bad for the environment as for us. “My mother used to squeeze neem extracts for cleaning the floor back in the day, as it has powerful anti-bacterial, anti-fungal and several other medicinal properties. Not only my mother, but for thousands of years, neem leaf powder or neem oil has helped Indians ward off germs. I also tried to follow her methods for a while, but it is impractical in today’s busy life. So I chose a 100 % natural action eco-friendly floor cleaner that harnesses the goodness of neem. After cleaning with Nimyle, the floor also becomes safe for kids and pets to play.

Plants are our best friend, believes 65-year-old Mona Verma. “Keeping plants in and around your home act as natural air purifiers, and some plants are particularly effective absorbers of harmful pollutants emitted from carpets, furniture, and Electronic devices. While choosing the plants, we should not always look for easy maintenance or its beauty, but it is crucial to pick them as per their benefits. By surrounding your home with plants, one can also reduce the house’s internal temperature by at least two to three degrees and minimise the usage of air conditioners. These sustainable practices go a long way in reducing carbon footprints.

Vijaya Gauri, 72, says that finding ways to save water in our day-to-day activities is extremely crucial. “People tend to use excess water in the kitchen, especially while washing the utensils. I feel by implementing just 2 simple steps in your daily kitchen routine will help us prevent wasting water. First, avoid using multiple vessels for cooking a single dish, and second, soak the vessel in a bit of water as soon as you finish cooking. These steps will help us save water as there won’t be many utensils to clean, and the ones used won’t require too much water for scrubbing and washing. I also rely on dish wash gel-like ITC’s Nimeasy, which uses enzyme technology to remove stains and grease easily from the utensils. Being a neem-based product, Nimeasy also helps eliminate bacteria.”

Kumkum Mehata, a grandmother of 2, said that one should avoid plastic in the kitchen. “From water bottles, containers, plates, grater-chopper, tiffin, spatulas to spoons and straws, nowadays everything is plastic. While plastic objects are pocket friendly, we should opt for more sustainable products made of clay, iron, stainless steel or even brass, and try to avoid plastic as much as possible.”