Daily cases decreased though covid death in Bengal still more than 30 On 30th January | – News18 Bangla

Kolkata: West Bengal Coronavirus Update Daily Corona Infection (Covid19). In the last 24 hours, 3,426 people have been infected with Corona in Bengal. 33 people died. The positivity rate has come down to 6.00 percent. This information has been highlighted in the bulletin published by the health department on Sunday. According to the report of the health department, the recovery rate is 97.36 percent. In the last 24 hours, 56,065 samples have been tested. .

The total number of people infected with coronavirus (West Bengal Coronavirus Update) in the last 24 hours in the state is 19.93 million. The death toll from coronary heart disease has risen to 20,563. Of the 33 people who died of coronavirus on that day, six died in Kolkata. The death toll in the third wave rose to 30 on January 15. Since then, the death toll has been above 30, which is causing some concern to doctors.

In terms of West Bengal Coronavirus Update, North 24 Parganas (363), Darjeeling (26) and South 24 Parganas (255) are the first among the districts. However, there is no news of death in 10 districts on this day. One patient died in Alipurduar in North Bengal, one in Darjeeling and two in Jalpaiguri. However, no deaths were reported in Kochbihar, Kalimpong, North Dinajpur, South Dinajpur and Malda. No deaths were reported from Birbhum, Bankura, Jhargram, West Midnapore and South 24 Parganas. Among the districts, the highest number of 8 deaths was in North 24 Parganas district. Among South Bengal, 5 patients died in Howrah, 4 in Hughli and 1 each in Murshidabad, Nadia, Purulia, East Midnapore, East Burdwan and West Burdwan. Even today, the number of active patients has not increased in any district.

The number of tests has decreased from the previous day to 56,075 across the state. There were 72,125 tests on Saturday. Today’s RTPCR and antigen test ratio is 36:73. Positivity rate 6%. The positivity rate on Saturday was 5.75%. On Saturday, 7,611 names were dropped from the active patient list. On Sunday, 8,358 names were dropped.

