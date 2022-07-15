Daily Cases increasingly rapidly in Bengal Check latest Coronavirus Report | Leave the boundaries of 3000! Corona’s daily infection is increasing fear in the state! Death on the rise – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: Coronavirus infections are on the rise again. In the state as in the whole country, the growing covid-graph thinking is on the rise. According to the latest report, the statistics of the last 24 hours say that in one day, 3029 people became newly positive in the state. The number of victims for the first time this season has crossed the 3,000 mark. On the other hand, 5 people have died in Covid (West Bengal Covid Update).

Fear is increasing the coronary positivity rate. According to the report of the day, the infection rate is 16.95 percent. The rate was 18.59 on Wednesday. In the last 24 hours, 184 people have recovered from the corona. As a percentage which is 96.56 percent (West Bengal Covid Update).

According to the State Health Department, North 24 Parganas is again at the top in terms of daily COVID-19 infection. The virus (Coronavirus) has settled in the bodies of 632 people there. Kolkata is in the second place. In Tilottama, 584 people were infected with corona on this day. This number is lower than on Wednesday though.

On the other hand, 206 people were affected in South 24 Parganas. Birbhum, Hooghly, West Burdwan and East Burdwan, Malda have taken place in the list of hundreds of infections. The total number of active Corona (West Bengal Covid Update) patients in the state is 26,758. In one day, 15,981 corona samples were tested. Of which 15.98 percent are positive.

The administration is also working hard to raise awareness. Corona vaccination is being emphasized to intensify the fight against corona. According to statistics, the people of the state (Coronavirus) received 1,23,096 doses in one day.

The Center has already decided to give free booster dose (Covid-19 Booster Dose) to the citizens above 18 years of age. It will be launched from today, Friday. Preparations have also started at vaccination centers in different parts of the country. Preparations are also underway in Calcutta Municipality. At the administrative level, it has been reported that booster doses will be available from at least 100 centers in the municipality.

Published by:Sanjukta Sarkar First published: July 15, 2022, 08:38 IST

Tags: Coronavirus, West Bengal Covid 19 cases