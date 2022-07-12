Daily Cases increasingly rapidly in Bengal Check latest Coronavirus Report of 12th July | In one day in the state, Corona says 5! In the last 24 hours, the number of victims has increased again, with Kolkata at the top – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: The state’s cowardly graph is raising fears. Although it decreased a little yesterday, the number of coronavirus cases in the state jumped again. According to the statistics of the last 24 hours, 2659 people were infected in one day. 5 people have died. This is the first time in the last few months that 5 people have died in a single day in the state. Which is undoubtedly worrying.

According to the state health department, 743 of the corona victims in the last 24 hours are from Kolkata. In other words, the infection has increased a lot compared to the previous day. This district is at the top in terms of daily infections. North 24 Parganas is in the second place. In one day, 569 people were infected in Kolkata. South 24 Parganas in third place and East Burdwan in fourth place. There are 18 and 129 infected people respectively. As a result, the total number of corona infected in the state is 20 lakh 57 thousand 265 people. A total of 21,251 people have fallen victim to the deadly virus in the state.

Although the rate of recovery is giving relief. In the state, 963 people have recovered from COVID-19. So far 20 lakh 9 thousand 154 people of Bengal have won the fight against the virus. At present the recovery rate is 97.61 percent. On the other hand, the number of currently active corona patients in the state has risen to 25,60. There are currently 25,260 people in home isolation. And 610 people admitted to the hospital are infected with corona.

Published by:Sanjukta Sarkar First published: July 12, 2022, 21:27 IST

Tags: Coronavirus, West Bengal Covid 19 cases