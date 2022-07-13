Daily corona infection in the state is close to three thousand, the rate of infection is also increasing – News18 Bangla

The number of daily corona infections in the state increased again. In the last 24 hours, the number of corona cases in the state has reached 2,989, according to a report by the state health department. Which is a lot more than before. (Information – Abhijit Chand) (Photo: Symbolic)

A total of four people have died in Corona in the state during the same period, according to a bulletin from the state health department.

The rate of daily infection has also increased. The state currently has a daily corona infection rate of 17.59 percent, which is much higher. At present, a total of 604 corona-infected people are admitted in various hospitals in the state.

For the time being, strict instructions have been given by various local and state administrations to abide by the health rules. It is recommended to use the mask regularly.

The situation in the whole country has become a cause of great concern for the administration. Everyone is wondering whether the new infection will increase drastically or not.

Published by:Uddalak B First published: July 13, 2022, 19:50 IST

