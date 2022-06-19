daily coronavirus cases increasing rapidly once again check detail | In one day, more than three hundred and fifty affected in the state! Which district at the top? – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: Coronavirus is reddening the eyes. In the last 24 hours, 362 people have been infected in the state. This is the highest number in the last few months. Naturally, the panic of the fourth wave is gradually increasing. As a result, the concern of the people of the state is increasing anew.

According to the state health department, 372 people have been infected with the coronavirus in the last 24 hours across the state. The previous day this number was 28 people. Even today, Kolkata is the top in terms of infection. A total of 139 corona infections have been reported in Tilottama in one day.

In North 24 Parganas, which is in the second place in terms of infection, 105 people are infected with corona. The number of victims in South 24 Parganas is 31. As a result, the total number of corona victims in the state stood at 20 lakh 21 thousand 917. On this day, one of the members of the state died. As a result, a total of 21,208 people lost their lives in Corona. Mortality rate is 1.05 percent.

The daily infection rate in the state on Sunday was 3.50 percent. The rate of infection has increased considerably compared to the previous day. In the last 24 hours, 10,338 samples have been tested in the state. The corona case of upward Bengal is also on par with the infection. Active case 1913 in last 24 hours.

On the other hand, in the last 24 hours, 63 people have recovered after losing to Corona. Which is slightly higher than the previous day. So far, the total number of coroners in the state has increased to 19 lakh 96 thousand 698. The recovery rate is 97.6 percent. Note that in the last 2020, the whole world almost came to a standstill due to the corona. The situation has gradually come under control since the beginning of this year. However, the current covid graph is growing anew. . The daily infection rate or positivity rate in the state stands at 3.50 percent. The rate of infection has increased considerably compared to the previous day.

The recovery rate is 97.6 percent. Note that in the last 2020, the whole world almost came to a standstill due to the corona. The situation has gradually come under control since the beginning of this year. However, the current covid graph is putting a new twist on the forehead of the people of Bengal.

