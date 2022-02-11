Daily Coronavirus report on 11th February 2022 | State’s covid-graph relief! Lotus daily infected number! How much is death? – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: Covid (COVID 19) graph of further downward state in the last twenty-four hours with some relief. The number of lotus infected daily. However, the death toll rose slightly. So now there is no concern in the corona situation of Bengal (West Bengal Covid Update).

According to a report by the state health department, six people have been infected in the last 24 hours. Kolkata tops in terms of daily infections. Coronavirus virus was found in the bodies of 131 people there. In second and third place are North and South 24 Parganas. So far, a total of 20 lakh 9 thousand 618 people in the state have been affected by Corona (West Bengal Covid Update). Active cases 14 thousand 164.

Though the number of infected people is decreasing, the daily death is increasing. The death toll rose on Saturday compared to Friday. The virus has killed 26 people in the last 24 hours. Kolkata is again at the top in terms of Daily Covid-19 Death. So far, 20,975 people have been killed.

However, corona situation (West Bengal Covid Update) is providing relief. The recovery is much better than the last 24 hours. 1 thousand 361 people have recovered in one day. Till now 19 crore 84 lakh 57 people. The recovery rate has increased to 98.25 percent.

Experts are emphasizing sample testing to prevent coronary infections. In the last 24 hours, 44,300 samples have been tested. So far, a total of 2 crore 36 lakh 8 thousand 753 samples have been tested with a positivity rate of 1.63 percent.

Coronavirus Vaccination (West Bengal Covid Update) Vaccination is in full swing. In the last 24 hours, 3 lakh 56 thousand 739 people have been vaccinated. 26 thousand 859 people got the first dose and the remaining 2 lakh 90 thousand 950 people got the second dose. Corona infections are gradually decreasing. However, experts believe that a little indifference in this situation can bring danger. So they are advising to follow the appropriate covidabidhi.

Published by:Sanjukta Sarkar First published: February 11, 2022, 21:56 IST

