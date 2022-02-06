Daily Coronavirus report on 6th February 2022 | – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: Coronavirus (West Bengal Covid Update) test lotus in the state due to the holiday yesterday. The number of lotus infestations naturally. In the last 24 hours, the number of infected people has dropped below a thousand. However, the death toll has not yet dropped below 30, citing concerns over the deadly virus (Covid Daily Updates Bengal). 34 people have died in the last 24 hours. The number of victims in Kolkata is 106. Dead 14. So the anxiety is going away.

According to the West Bengal Covid Update, 835 people have been infected with corona in the last 24 hours. Which is a lot less than the last few days. Competition between Kolkata and North 24 Parganas continues in terms of daily contagion. North 24 Parganas, however, topped the list in terms of transmission in Sunday’s report. There are 136 infected people. In Kolkata, the virus was found in the bodies of 108 people on this day. As a result, the total number of infected people increased to 20 lakh 5 thousand 72 people.

But the death toll has risen in the last 24 hours, raising concerns. 34 people died on Sunday. Kolkata tops daily in terms of dead. There are 14 people in one day Coroner (Covid Daily Updates Bengal). So far, a total of 20,623 people have died in Bengal. Which is a bit of a concern. The recovery rate is much higher than that of the infected. In the last 24 hours, 2,063 people have become tax free. The number of Kovidjai increased to 19 lakh 8 thousand 55 people. 18 thousand 994 active cases.

Emphasis is being placed on testing and vaccination to prevent covid infection (Covid Daily Updates Bengal). On this day 25 thousand 20 samples were tested. So far 2 crore 34 lakh 8 thousand 69 samples have been tested. The positivity rate decreased to 3.34 percent. On this day 16 thousand 84 people have been vaccinated. 1 thousand 234 people took the first and the remaining 12 thousand 262 people took the second dose of the vaccine.

According to experts, carona graph (West Bengal Covid Update) is declining in the state, but caution must be exercised. Because even a slightly indifferent attitude can be risky. Reckless living can again have an effect on covid graphs. Infections may increase again. Therefore, the use of masks and sanitizers is mandatory according to the advice of doctors. The administration is not doing anything wrong to enforce the Corona rule.

Published by:Sanjukta Sarkar First published: February 07, 2022, 01:18 IST

Tags: Coronavirus, West Bengal Covid 19 cases