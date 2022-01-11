Daily covid 19 cases crossed 21 thousand today on 11th January | More than 21 thousand affected in one day in the state! – News18 Bangla

According to a bulletin released by the health department on Tuesday, the number of infected Bengal Coronavirus Updates in Kolkata is 6,575. In North 24 Parganas, which is in the second place in terms of daily coronavirus infection, 4,017 people are infected. In three more districts, the daily contagion has crossed the thousands boundary. In Howrah, South 24 Parganas and West Burdwan, 1,815, 1,435 and 1,109 people were infected in one day respectively. As a result, the total number of infections in the state has increased to 16 lakh 95 thousand 430. Symbolic image.