Daily infection at the doorstep of 25 thousand, the state is not increasing at the speed of Belagam – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: In one fell swoop, the number of corona victims in 24 states reached 25,000 (West Bengal Covid 19 Update). In the last 24 hours, 24,26 people have been newly infected with corona in the state 6 out of 18 people died In Kolkata, 612 people were newly infected with corona (Covid 19 in Kolkata).

Yesterday, the number of new corona cases in the state was just over 18,000 However, the sample test has been much more today than Saturday Over 83,000 samples were tested in the last 24 hours, up from just over 63,000 on Saturday. Statistics show that one-third of the total sample tests came back positive The state currently has a positivity rate of 33.69 percent

The number of daily attacks in the state could reach thirty to thirty-five thousand, the warning was issued by the health building a few days ago. With the number of daily coronary heart attacks skyrocketing, health officials’ fears may well be a matter of time.

In the last few days, several restrictions have been imposed in the state to control the rate of corona infection Strict measures have been taken to close the market in many places locally Even after that, the rate of infection is not going to be curbed As a result, the state administration is increasingly worried about the Corona situation The image of unconsciousness, especially among a class of people, is growing in the minds of health experts.

As usual, the worst situation is in Kolkata Kolkata is followed by North 24 Parganas 6 There are 5,053 people infected with corona in 24 hours The number of victims has also crossed one thousand in the last 24 hours in South 24 Parganas, Hooghly and West Burdwan.