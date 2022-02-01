Daily infection increased again, lotus death – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: The number of Corona victims increased again In the last 24 hours, 2,014 people have been infected in the state However, the death toll has decreased by 7 6 out of 33 people died A total of 49,301 corona tests were conducted in the state The number of coronavirus infections dropped below 2000 yesterday (West Bengal Coronavirus Update) 7 1,910 people were infected However, the test on Tuesday has increased a lot A total of 49,301 corona tests were performed Tuesday’s positivity rate was 4.09 percent Which is less than 8 on Monday However, the death of the state is increasing the concern The total death toll in the state reached 20,752 (West Bengal Coronavirus Update).

Kolkata is at the top in daily transit. The number of victims in one day is 275 people. 6 people died in one day in the district. Then there are 8 in North 24 Parganas In one day, 234 people were infected (West Bengal Coronavirus Update).