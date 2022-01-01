Daily Infections Passed Over Four and a Half Thousand in the State, Daily Attacks in Kolkata 2398 – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: The number of daily corona infections in the state has increased by one thousand more in the last 24 hours. In the previous 24 hours, the number of new cases in the state was 3,451. The number of daily infections in Kolkata also increased. In the previous 24 hours, the number of daily attacks was 1,954, which has increased to 2,398 as of Saturday. In other words, the number of victims has increased by leaps and bounds.

In the last 24 hours, it has crossed 4,000 boundaries and reached 4,512. As a result, the rate of infection increased a lot in one go. In the last 24 hours, 37 thousand 542 people have been tested for corona in the state. Of these, four and a half thousand have been infected and the infection rate has reached 12.02 percent. A total of 9 people have died in Corona in the state during this period. As a result, the total death toll in Corona in the state stood at 19,063.

Looking at the district based statistics, it can be seen that the highest number of cases is in Kolkata. The infection in Kolkata has put the administration to sleep. Because half of the total infections in the state are in Kolkata. In the last 24 hours, a total of 2,397 corona cases have been detected in Kolkata. In addition, concerns have been raised over the number of infection cases in several other districts. It has been seen that in the last 24 hours, 6 new cases have been found in North 24 Parganas. This is followed by Howrah, where 344 corona cases were found in the last 24 hours. West Burdwan is next on the list, with 241 new cases found in the last 24 hours. In the last 24 hours, 198 people were found in South 24 Parganas and 175 in Hughli and Hughli districts.

Avijit Chanda