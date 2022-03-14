Dalmia Cement Bharat Limited inaugurates Godapiasal Sports Ground in Medinipur, West Bengal

Committed to fostering sporting talent among youth in villages surrounding its Bengal Cement Works (BCW) plant in Medinipur, West Bengal, Dalmia Bharat Foundation (DBF), the Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) arm of Dalmia Cement (Bharat) Ltd (DCBL), recently announced the inauguration of the Godapiasal Football Ground. The initiative ensures that the community will benefit from the infrastructural development and tremendous opportunities for youth interested in pursuing competitive sports such as Football, Cricket etc.

Around 1000 youth from the surrounding area including school students will benefit from DCBL’s initiative. Godapiasal, Stationpara, Mangalmari, Guraipatna, Soula, Nutanbasti and Kulapachuria are some of the surrounding villages which will be directly and positively impacted by this.

Mr. Ambuj Srivastava, Unit Head, DCBL, Medinipur, said, “At Dalmia Cement Bharat, we are committed to our social responsibilities and the shared purpose that this creates. In keeping with this objective, we will continue to connect with our surrounding communities by engaging with youth to teach them life skills and enable them to improve their overall quality of life for social improvement and empowerment. Through our recently inaugurated Godapaisal football stadium we have, once again, solidified our pledge to foster development and progress through a sports culture. We are confident that this endeavour will positively empower our talented youth athletes across communities.”

Following the opening ceremony that was commemorated by Sh. Ambuj Srivastava, Unit Head-DCBL, Medinipur in the presence of Sh. Pratap Jasu, Pradhan- Karnagarh, Smt. Usha Kundu, Karmadhakshya –Sports & Education Salboni Block, Smt. Nibedita Banerjee, Karmadhakshya- Health Salboni Block, Sh. Bhopal Prasad Chakraborty, HM MGM High School, Sh. Sudhir Ranjan Mohanty, Plant HR Head, Sh. Asish Chakraborty, Stakeholder Management, CSR team members and villagers, a two days knockout cricket tournament was organised at the Godapiasal Football.

DCBL’s singular initiative to develop the stadium took three years (2018-2021) until completion. Through its continuous efforts, DCBL hopes to reignite the region’s sporting spirit as a result of its significant contribution.

About Dalmia Bharat Foundation: Dalmia Bharat Foundation operates within three key areas – Climate Action (Soil & Water Conservation and access to Clean Energy) Livelihood Skill Training and Social Development. These programmes combine in-depth, long-term plans and strategies along with medium and short term initiatives and campaigns. Owing to the great differences across locations, DBF has adopted a flexible, multi-intervention approach that allows programmes and people to grow together and sustain each other. The three focus areas have been derived from the felt needs of the community and issues material to the business.