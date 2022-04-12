Damayanti Sen: Damayanti Sen in the title again, Kolkata High Court gave a big responsibility! Back to past memories?

#Kolkata: Matia and Maldaha, Deganga and Banshdroni rape cases will be investigated under the supervision of the High Court. Senior IPS officer Damayanti Sen will be monitoring 4 rapes including Matia, Malda. If there is any difficulty in monitoring the investigation of Damayanti Sen, he will inform the court. However, the Calcutta High Court is currently relying on the state police investigation. The court directed the state to report on the progress of the investigation.

The state has to submit the report by April 20. This is the order of the Chief Justice Division Bench. Chief Justice Prakash Srivastava said, “We are keeping a close eye on each case. If an incident needs to be investigated separately by a separate agency or led by a judge, the court will do it, “the chief justice said. Why such incidents despite having state infrastructure? Why has this happened again and again? “



The Chief Justice added, “I am speechless in such cases. Earlier such complaints were received from Delhi or other parts of the country. However, the state’s Advocate General told the court, “This state is one of the safest for women. We have taken the necessary steps. “

Incidentally, at present Damayanti Sen is the Special Commissioner of Kolkata Police. He had previously investigated a Park Street rape case. This time the Calcutta High Court gave him the responsibility for four rape cases.

