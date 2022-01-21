Danger is knocking on the door, groundwater level in Kolkata is decreasing, the risk of landslide is increasing! Incidence of arsenic will increase – News18 Bangla

Kolkata: Danger under the ground. The groundwater level in Kolkata is gradually declining. The danger of landslides is increasing in Khas metropolis. Experts fear arsenic may increase (groundwater level in Kolkata is declining).

Another name for water is life. That water is now a danger signal. Research says that the groundwater level in Kolkata is gradually declining. Complaints, despite thousands of campaigns to stop water wastage, not much is being done. Multilevels are using boring machines to draw water from the ground. Dishonest business with water is also increasing. On behalf of the experts, a professor at Tarit Roychowdhury School of Environmental Studies said, “If action is not taken now as the water level in Kolkata is declining, there may be a cry for water in the coming days.”

The Ganges and groundwater meet the demand for drinking water in Kolkata. Experts say that from 1958 to 2003, the groundwater level gradually decreased by 7 meters, and again by 11 meters. Shantanu Kumar Samanta, former regional director of the eastern branch of the Central Groundwater Board, claims that the water level in Kolkata has dropped by about 14 meters since 2016. As the water level goes down, landslides may occur in Kolkata.

The way Boubazar collapsed during Metro work. Houses may collapse again. According to the study, water levels have dropped in several places, including Park Street, Camac Street, Park Circus, Rajabazar and Fort William Square. According to the Central Groundwater Board, the water level in Kolkata is falling by an average of 11 to 18 cm per year.

In 1978, the amount of water extracted from the ground was 12 crore 15 lakh liters per day. In 2004, it increased to 20 crore 6 lakh liters. Allegedly, it did not do much. In particular, the multi-storey building is boring the water in an unscientific way by boring the rule with a thumbs up.

Rainwater needs to be retained to replenish groundwater. Generally, Kolkata receives 1,640 mm of rainfall annually. Experts say that this rainwater needs to be retained. That rain water and artificial water need to be recharged underground. Only then is it possible to keep the water resources of Calcutta intact. If this continues, Tilottama may face great danger in the future.

VENKATESWAR LAHIRI

Published by:Siddhartha Sarkar First published: January 21, 2022, 07:17 IST

Tags: Kolkata