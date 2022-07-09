Danger to rent a flat! How did the businessman fall into the trap of cheating? – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: A businessman from Beleghata fell victim to wallet fraud while renting a flat. Allegations of money laundering through wallet.

A complaint has been lodged with the Beleghata Police Station and later with the Lalbazar Cyber ​​Cell alleging that money was taken from the businessman to rent a flat under the guise of a CISF employee. Lalbazar Cyber ​​Cell has started investigation.

Shubhashis Chattopadhyay, a resident of Subhash Sarobar Park, advertised online that he wanted to rent a flat of his own in Kharadha. Seeing this advertisement, various people started communicating with Shubhashisbabu. He further claimed that a CISF assistant sub-inspector from Ahmedabad wanted to rent a flat to him.

The man from Ahmedabad sent the flat owner Shubhashis Chatterjee all the information and pictures of the flat. Shubhashisbabu sent pictures and information of his own flat. He further claimed that the CISF worker wanted to rent the flat after liking the picture.

The man spoke to a man from the CISF’s accounts department to pay Shubhashis Babu in advance. They even sent their i-cards to Shubhashis Babu to identify him as a CISF worker. Shubhashis Babu claimed that one of them was wearing a paramilitary uniform while talking in the video call.

The person who wanted to take the rent informed Shubhashis Babu that advance payment would be made through UPI when talking about the transaction. The trader claimed that he had informed them that there was no provision for financial transactions through UPI. He was then asked if he used any wallet. Shubhashis Babu told the CISF worker to use a wallet.

Allegedly, a payment request of one taka was sent to him in the name of connecting. It is said that if one money is sent, two rupees will be sent to him. Shubhashis Babu immediately sent one taka to the wallet and immediately got back two taka. After that the leaf is the trap of deception.

How to cheat? Shubhashis Babu complained that he was sent a payment request of ten thousand rupees. It is said that if you send ten thousand rupees, you will get a refund of twenty thousand rupees. But Shubhashis Babu, at that time sent them one thousand rupees. As the money was not refunded immediately, he contacted the CISF worker in Ahmedabad again. The businessman from Beleghat complained that he was told that the money of such a small amount was not being refunded. You send ten thousand rupees. You will be refunded 11 thousand rupees. But as the refund did not come, he contacted them again.

This time a payment request of Tk 11,000 was sent to Shubhashis Babu. Shubhashis Babu, make that payment. After paying a total of 22,000 rupees, Shubhashis Babu thinks he has been cheated. He contacted Beleghata police station. Complained in writing there. Based on the written complaint, the cyber cell of Lalbazar has already started investigation. Investigators are looking into the whole matter. In the same way, several people in the city have been cheated before.

