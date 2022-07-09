Dangerous power pole in front of the house? Tell the municipality now, leave this number – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: In the last few weeks, at least three deaths have occurred in Kolkata due to electrocution Although the municipality has repeatedly spoken of strict surveillance, it has been proved that the work is not being done In order to identify the dangerous electricity poles, the municipality has to rely on the city dwellers in the end

From now on, if any dangerous electricity pole is seen in any area under Kolkata Municipality, the city dwellers will be able to bring it directly to the notice of the city authorities. For this, a WhatsApp number 7 has been launched Mayor Firhad Hakim said pictures can be sent to 83359999111 as soon as you see a dangerous electricity pole. Action will be taken on behalf of the municipality as soon as the complaint is received

According to the mayor, the Calcutta Municipality is buying a special device called Earth-Mega to test whether any electricity pole is dangerous. This device will be kept one in each ward. This will let you know if there is a risk of getting electrocuted from the lighthouse.

A professor in the Department of Electrical Engineering at Jadavpur University gave this advice to the mayor After the talk to the mayor, Mayor Firhad Hakim called the professor himself Then Calcutta Municipality 7 took this decision

First Haridebpur, then Rajabazar, two boys died of electrocution A few days ago, a young man died after getting electrocuted in Tangra

