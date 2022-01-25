date announced from Nabanna for duare sarkar and Paray Samadhan | Big News! ‘Government at the door’ re-launches in February, says Nabanna … – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: The Corona situation in the state is largely under control. In this situation, this time Nabanna announced the start schedule of ‘Duare Sarkar’ and ‘Paraya Samadhan’ projects. A new notification in this regard has been issued on Tuesday. Despite announcing the day of ‘Government at the Door’ this month for the coroner’s rise, Navanna postponed it. The day of government was announced at the new door again. Next month there will be camps all over Bengal.

Duare Sarkar will start from 15th February. This program will continue for exactly one month. That means the government will run at the door till March 15. A press statement in this regard was released on Tuesday. Besides, the day of ‘solution in the neighborhood’ has also been announced. The solution in the neighborhood will start from February 1. It will continue till March 15.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s public welfare project ‘Duare Sarkar’ was started in 2020. The insanity of the people surrounding this program was seen in the last camp. After the announcement of Lakshmi’s Bhandar project, Bangla has seen a crowd of more than one lakh women in the government at the door. People have also lined up for other projects. At that door, the solution project in the neighborhood under the government.

According to the notification, the state government’s Paray Samadhan program will start from February 1. Where local problems will be solved. Resident applications will be accepted from February 1. From the 18th, internal steps will be taken by the concerned department to solve that problem. From March 1, the solution will reach the residents.

According to the official announcement, the camps are being set up again from mid-February. The notification says that the first batch of applications will be accepted from 15 to 21 February. Applications will be accepted again from March 1 to 6. From that date all those complaints, problems will be solved. However, the Chief Minister had announced that the service would start from February 1. For now, it is being launched from February 15.

Coronavirus Bengal infection has been on the rise since late last year. Omicron was showing strength. Strict restrictions were imposed across the state to bring the situation under control. So the Duare Sarkar project has to be postponed. Work has already been done in the ‘Government at the Door’ camp in two phases. Lots of people have benefited from going there. Therefore, the state government is keen to re-launch this project.

