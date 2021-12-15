Day of Pride for Bengal, Reunion Festival Durgapujo Heritage Excited Mamata – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: On Wednesday, UNESCO declared Durgapujo in Kolkata a heritage site. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee was overwhelmed with that. He tweeted the announcement on Wednesday afternoon. He wrote, ‘Durgapujo in Kolkata is more than a festival for Bengalis all over the world. It is an emotion that holds everyone together. Kolkata’s Durgapujo has now been inscribed on the UNESCO Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity list. There is no limit to our happiness. ‘

The announcement came from UNESCO’s Twitter handle on Wednesday afternoon. The heritage of humanity, UNESCO declares heritage by writing this phrase. Every year people from different parts of the world flock to Durgapujo in Kolkata. Tourists also come from abroad. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has been saying for a long time that Durgapujo in Kolkata should look like an international festival. At the end of the pujo, an international level pujo carnival is organized, where the presence of foreigners is eye-catching. Apart from this, the few days of Pujo in the crowded Thaithai Tilottama road proves how popular this state festival is.

Earlier, UNESCO has given special cultural and heritage status to Kumbh Mela The fair was given special recognition in 2016 at the twelfth session of UNESCO in Jeju, South Africa. According to UNESCO, the Kumbh Mela is a unique example of unity in diversity in India. This fair is one of the bearers and carriers of Indian tradition, devotion and culture After the Kumbh Mela, Durgapujo, one of the largest festivals in eastern India, has been inscribed on the UNESCO World Heritage List. UNESCO will officially announce this on 16 December

The demand to keep Durgapujo on the UNESCO Heritage List has been going on for a long time The West Bengal government has repeatedly requested the Center to take initiative in this regard Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has also spoken of keeping Durgapujo on the UNESCO Heritage List at various times. Finally, the Indian government applied to UNESCO for the Durgapuja Heritage Medal. Many such applications were submitted to UNESCO all over the world

Proud moment for Bengal! To every #Bengali across the world, Durga Puja is much more than a festival, it is an emotion that unites everyone. And now, #DurgaPuja has been added to the Representative List of Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity. We are all beaming with joy! – Mamata Banerjee (aMamataOfficial) December 15, 2021

UNESCO officials convened a special session in Paris on December 13 to examine the requests. After scrutinizing those applications, UNESCO decided to list the Bengali Durga Pujo as a heritage site. The 16th session of the Intergovernmental Committee is being held in Paris, France from 13 December to 16 December. In the same session, ‘Durgapujo of Calcutta’ was added to the list of UNESCO’s Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity.