Menu
Search
Monday, May 30, 2022
Kolkata Updates

dead body found in a pump house in kasba – News18 Bangla

By: admin

Date:


#Kolkata: A group of youngsters rushed to the pumphouse to pick up the ball, which they saw, startled …! The body of a man was recovered from an abandoned pump house under Kasba police station. The initial guess of the police is that the person died due to electrocution. According to police sources, some children were playing with the ball in the street. When the ball hits the pump house, the children run to pick it up. When they go to pick up the ball, the children see the dead body. Police from Kasba police station rushed to the spot, recovered the body and sent it for autopsy. Police have launched an investigation into the incident.

On the other hand, a young woman died in Kasba yesterday. The body of 18-year-old Saraswati Das was found hanging from her house at midnight on Saturday. According to police, Saraswati has committed suicide. Preliminary investigations revealed that Saraswati lived with her mother, aunt and grandmother in a house in Kasba, South Kolkata. Ayr worked for both mother and aunt. Both of them were on night duty on Saturday. Saraswati was with her grandmother at home. After eating at night, both of them went to bed. Saraswati was talking on the phone with someone in bed like other nights. Probably talking a little excited, claims his sister. However, the old lady fell asleep thinking that it was normal like other days because it happens occasionally. When she woke up at night, Saraswati’s grandmother saw her hanging in the next room. Saraswati’s body was frozen by the time the rest of them arrived, even though they managed to get her down by cutting the noose.

Published by:Rukmini Mazumder

First published:

News 18 Read breaking news first in Bengali. There are daily fresh news, live updates of the news. Read the most reliable Bangla news on News18 Bangla website.

Tags: Kasba



Source link

admin

See author's posts

Previous articleTMC Jagdeep Dhankhar: ‘Abhishek’s remarks are not contempt of court’ Trinamool MLA sings against Governor
adminhttp://www.thetimesofbengal.com

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Share post:

Subscribe

spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

dead body found in a pump house in kasba – News18 Bangla

admin -
#Kolkata: A group of youngsters rushed to...

TMC Jagdeep Dhankhar: ‘Abhishek’s remarks are not contempt of court’ Trinamool MLA sings against Governor

admin -
Kolkata: 'The governor is constantly insulting the...

CBI search in SSC office, recover hard disk, documents, files – News18 Bangla

admin -
#Kolkata: This is the first time...

Top Bangla News Headlines: Top headlines of the morning with selected news at a glance

admin -
Top Bangla News Headlines: Top headlines of the...

Contact Us

To reach out to your target audience with advertisements as well as advertorials at a very reasonable rate on our site,write to us on [email protected] for details regarding rates and offers. Call us :- 6291968677/7278384015