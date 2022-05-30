dead body found in a pump house in kasba – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: A group of youngsters rushed to the pumphouse to pick up the ball, which they saw, startled …! The body of a man was recovered from an abandoned pump house under Kasba police station. The initial guess of the police is that the person died due to electrocution. According to police sources, some children were playing with the ball in the street. When the ball hits the pump house, the children run to pick it up. When they go to pick up the ball, the children see the dead body. Police from Kasba police station rushed to the spot, recovered the body and sent it for autopsy. Police have launched an investigation into the incident.

On the other hand, a young woman died in Kasba yesterday. The body of 18-year-old Saraswati Das was found hanging from her house at midnight on Saturday. According to police, Saraswati has committed suicide. Preliminary investigations revealed that Saraswati lived with her mother, aunt and grandmother in a house in Kasba, South Kolkata. Ayr worked for both mother and aunt. Both of them were on night duty on Saturday. Saraswati was with her grandmother at home. After eating at night, both of them went to bed. Saraswati was talking on the phone with someone in bed like other nights. Probably talking a little excited, claims his sister. However, the old lady fell asleep thinking that it was normal like other days because it happens occasionally. When she woke up at night, Saraswati’s grandmother saw her hanging in the next room. Saraswati’s body was frozen by the time the rest of them arrived, even though they managed to get her down by cutting the noose.

Published by:Rukmini Mazumder First published: May 30, 2022, 14:02 IST

Tags: Kasba