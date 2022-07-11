death trap on open wires of electricity pole of Kolkata municipality | Didn’t open your eyes in the accident? Still the electric pole of the death trap municipality, the locals are counting the hours in fear! – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: An 8-year-old boy died after being electrocuted in Haridebpur. But even after that, the same fate befell a thirteen-year-old boy in Raja Bazar. In both cases there is a complete digestive tract. Not only the city of Kolkata, but also other parts of the state have witnessed such power outages this monsoon. As a precautionary measure, the Calcutta Municipality has started surveillance of major roads and alleys in all wards after two incidents.

If electricity poles are still found in a dangerous condition in any area, the city dwellers can lodge a complaint with the Kolkata Municipality. There is a gap in this. Multiple electrical poles in Radhamadhab Dutta Garden Lane, Ward 33, Beleghata area of ​​Kolkata are in dangerous condition. Visiting the area, it was seen that the power poles of Kolkata Municipality were getting danger signals.

The electrical wiring junctions are open. Even the stalks of the trees have fallen on some of the poles, from which the locals are fearing to be electrocuted at any moment in this rainy season. According to them, in the case of small children playing in the streets of Radhamadhav Dutt Garden Lane, if someone suddenly touches the electric poles in the rain, there is a danger of getting electrocuted (Kolkata News).

Read more: Huge reshuffle from Thursday? What is going to happen in the weather of Bengal on the weekend! See the latest weather updates

In the picture of these electric poles of Kolkata Municipality, if you look at the junction of several poles, the question will arise. Because even though they were paired with each other, no cellotape was used. The electrical wiring connections are in a fully open state, and in the rainy season, water leaks in those connections can cause electric poles or electric shocks from nearby tree stalks. According to the locals, the electric poles have been in this condition for so long.

Read more: Train from Mumbai, did not reach Kolkata! Where is the ‘missing’ MP’s suitcase? I started searching …

Despite repeated requests from the municipal staff to take care of them, no action has been taken, the complaint said. When the mayor directly from the municipality or the mayor is repeatedly warning the councilors of the ward on behalf of the council, the locals are angry that such a picture has come up. Although they did not complain in writing, they claimed that they had verbally informed about the condition of the electric poles more than once. They have questioned when the electric poles in this dangerous condition will be covered (Kolkata News).

Published by:Sanjukta Sarkar First published: July 11, 2022, 14:09 IST

Tags: KMC, Kolkata News