Friday, July 22, 2022
Kolkata Updates

Debangshu Bhattacharya: “Thousands of workers were called after the meeting..I am grateful…”: Debangshu – News18 Bangla

Kolkata: When the BJP went all-out to topple the Trinamool government in the Ekush elections, the ‘Khela hobe’ slogan practically put up resistance in front of them. All the Trinamool Congress leaders and workers were heard saying ‘this time ‘Khela hobe”. The creator of that slogan is Debangshu Bhattacharya

Devanshu is currently very popular leader of Trinamool Congress Be it ‘online’ or ‘offline’ – his popularity is increasing day by day Even after the meeting on Thursday 21 July, it was seen among the Trinamool workers-supporters taking selfies around Debanshu.

No one missed the opportunity to take a picture of the leader so close Debanshu also posted that video on social media With the caption, “Thousands of workers were called after the meeting..I am grateful…”

Tags: 21 July, 21 July Rally, 21 July Shahid Diwas, Debangshu Bhattacharya



