Debangshur live on social media, his family saw Shafiqul from Assam – News18 Bangla

Autopsy: His family was worried about Shafiqul Ali who was injured in the Mainaguri train accident. Shafiqul was in the train that crashed that day. The injured were rescued by members of the disaster response team. He was then sent to Jalpaiguri Super Specialty Hospital (Debangshu Bhattacharya Facebook Live).

But the members of Shafiqul’s house could not be contacted. The Railway Minister himself sent a postal worker to his house. They went and informed Shafiqul’s village house. Even after this, his family was very worried about how Shafiqul is Trinamool Congress leader Debangshu Bhattacharya took to Facebook live from Jalpaiguri Super Specialty Hospital. People of Assam saw Shafiqul live in the hospital As a result, Shafiqul’s family has been relieved by joint efforts.

Read more– Dilip Ghosh’s cautious remarks about CAA, his request for patience of the Matuas

Debangshu said, “The boy was injured in the Mainaguri train accident. He was rushed to a hospital. But his phone or bag were not found in the folded compartment. The boy was talked to when he went to the hospital to meet the injured in the Youth Power program. On that day, I told Shafiqul on Facebook Live to the people of this boy’s house that their son is fine. Phone lost so can’t communicate. If anyone knows, please contact … Finally, this post was seen by a resident of Dhula, Assam, and he arranged to announce his name in the mosque prayers in that area. From there he could know about his brother Shafiqul. Today I am happy to inform you that family contact has been established with the boy. Many thanks to everyone who shared this video. “

Read more– Laddu sold in a fancy way by singing, the video of a young man from Madhya Pradesh is viral!

North East Frontier Railway officials said they were in contact with family members of all the injured passengers. Those whose families could not be contacted have been contacted. Arrangements are even being made to return home. However, Shafiqul is very happy to talk to his family members. Lying in a hospital bed, he said, “I got a life back. I came to the hospital and became helpless. Because no one in the house could be contacted. I’m glad everyone tried their best for me. “

Abir Ghoshal