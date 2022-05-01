Debanjan & Surangana’s single love song ‘Aachi Aami’ from the album ‘Abhisharan’ launched at ‘Pancham er Adday’

By: Mahiyan Chakrabarti

Mumbai-based music composer Debanjan Biswas’s first Indian-Fusion, Contemporary Bengali song– ‘Aachi Aami’ from the album ‘Abhisharan’, featuring actor Surangana Bandopadhyay was launched under the label of Times Music Company, at the populour cafe of Kolkata- ‘Pancham er Adday’.

Produced by Mumbai-based music producer Advait Sawant, the song ‘ Aachi Aami’ has been written and composed by Debanjan and Shakya Tarafdar.

‘Aachi Aami’ is a song about solace and an undefined love. This song was composed by Debanjan way back in 2019 which finally has been launched.