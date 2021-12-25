Deda’s food and drink, big gifts for Christmas at the state transport office – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: From today, the State Transport Corporation has launched a special ‘Cruise Service’ service in the Ganges. At the same time special tram service has also started from today.

The state transport corporation has started this service in a new form after being closed for a year due to emergency situation. As before, all arrangements will be made for this cruise trip. However, new artists are being added to the Ganga Cruise Cruise from now on. For him, of course, the cost of this tour is being increased from 39 rupees. Although state transport corporation sources claim, ticket prices have not been increased. That remains the same. Only those who enjoy the concert on a cruise will have to pay an extra 130 rupees. Passengers will have to buy two tickets at the same time.

As a result, you will have to pay a total of 189 rupees per head for a new type of cruise tour. According to State Transport Corporation sources, a special cruise was also conducted in the Ganges on Sunday. In addition to listening to the passengers’ songs during the one-hour journey, tea, coffee and snacks were also provided. The new cruise has all the benefits of the previous one. Tea, coffee, water and snacks are provided for the passengers during this tea tour. With extra payoffs.

Cruise 6 will depart twice a week on weekdays at 4pm and 6pm The cruise will leave Millennium Park at 12 noon to 2 pm on weekends, including Saturdays and Sundays. Cruises will be available from this jetty of the State Transport Corporation. In addition, the library boat will run from Monday to Friday from 1:30 pm to 3:30 pm. The cost of that trip is 50 rupees.

In addition, there will be a 10-hour special tour of Chandannagar and Srirampur on Saturdays and Sundays at 10 am to show the various historical places. The cost of this tour will be 350 rupees per head.

Special tram service is also being started on the occasion of Christmas. The special tram will run from Gariahat to Shyambazar via Esplanade. The tram will leave Nonapukur Tram Depot at 9 am every day and will run on that route till 7 pm. The tram serves tea, coffee and snacks. The fare of that tram is 20 rupees. According to State Transport Corporation sources, the new service was launched to provide low-cost recreational travel to passengers during the festive season.