Defeat! Hole in the fuel tank, what a danger Air India plane! – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: Air India aircraft was saved from a major accident. According to sources, there was a hole in the fuel tank of the Air India flight from Kolkata to Delhi, the passengers were sent to another flight.

It is learned that AI 73 was scheduled to depart from Kolkata for Delhi. When the plane reached the runway, oil was seen leaking from the fuel tank. There were 130 passengers in the plane. After that the passengers were disembarked from the plane and the repair work of the plane started. At last the passengers were taken to Delhi on another flight.

Such a situation has happened more than once before Engine 7 was recently shut down in mid-air The pilot made an emergency landing at Mumbai airport without taking any risk Later the passengers were taken to Bangalore on another plane At that time, the engine of the aircraft was shut down due to a mechanical problem An Air India spokesperson said that they give utmost importance to passenger safety But even then the situation is the same

On the other hand, Air India has decided to retire voluntarily for the cabin crew. The retirement age has been reduced from 55 to 40 years. Tata-owned Air India has announced voluntary retirement for its permanent employees. The airline’s chief human resource officer added to the aforementioned announcement that the company had also announced the amount of ex-gratia for employees to voluntarily retire, announcing the amount. However, this period is applicable only for those who will retire between 1st June, 2022 to 31st July, 2022.

It is pertinent to note that at present, the total number of employees of Air India is 12,085. Of these, 6,064 are permanent workers and 4,001 are contract workers. In addition, there are 1,434 Air India Express at relatively low market value. Earlier, the government had said that by October next year, about 5,000 permanent employees would retire in the next five years.

