Defense Minister Rajnath Singh inaugurated the state-of-the-art warship built in Kolkata

#Kolkata: Defense Minister Rajnath Singh inaugurated the state-of-the-art warship at Gardenrich Ship Builders in Kolkata. The Defense Minister inaugurated the P-16 Alpha Frigate on Friday. Frigates are being built at the Gardenrich Yard in Kolkata using fully indigenous technology. One of these was inaugurated at Gardenrich last year by the late Army Chief Bipin Rawat. Gardenrich Ship Builders has been commissioned to build a total of three frigate warships.

One of the three has already been inaugurated. One of the other two was inaugurated on Friday by the defense minister. Pujo was first organized on the occasion of the inauguration. Defense Minister Rajnath Singh also took part in the puja. After that the warship ‘Dunagiri’ was inaugurated by the Minister of Defense. Speaking at the inauguration of the warship, Defense Minister Rajnath Singh said, “Dunagiri will be a world-class ship capable of destroying the enemy by sea, air or sea.”

Stressing on the role of infrastructure change in the country to keep pace with the changing background of the world, the Defense Minister also said, “Economic, political and trade relations with various countries are improving. Security challenges in the Indian Ocean and Indo-Pacific are increasing.” Special attention is being paid to India’s national maritime security management to make the vision a reality. The Indian Navy, Indian Coast Guard and other agencies are constantly expanding their infrastructure to meet the challenges at sea. “

Incidentally, India is a responsible partner of the sea in this area. Therefore, the Ministry of Defense considers keeping the Indo-Pacific region open, safe and secure as the primary objective of the Indian Navy.

