Delhi Beats Mumbai In The Number Of Online Gamers

Man at Home Lying on a Couch using Smartphone, Holds it Horizontally in Landscape Mode. He is Playing First Person Shooter Video Game. Point of View Camera Shot.

The Other Metros Don’t Get into the Top 5

Delhi leads the pack in terms of the number of online gamers it holds, beating the other metros including the country’s most populated Mumbai, as per the recent India Mobile Gaming Report 2021 (IMGR 2021) by the esports and skill gaming platform the Mobile Premier League (MPL). The cities of Jaipur, Pune, Lucknow and Patna take up the remaining spots in the Top 5, leaving the other major metros of India out of it and proving that sheer population size is not all that matters.

“Delhi, Jaipur, Pune, Lucknow and Patna have emerged as the top five cities in India in terms of the number of online gamers,” according to the Mobile Premier League statement. “Cities such as Pune, Lucknow and Patna, saw a huge number of players taking to mobile games in 2021, toppling big cities such as Mumbai, Bengaluru and Kolkata. While Mumbai and Bengaluru clinched sixth and seventh positions, Kolkata was at the 12th position,” the statement continued.

The report lists Carrom, Fruit Dart, Fruit Chop, Runner No.1, and Block Puzzle among the top played games in the various cities of the nation. The number of players of Chess and Pool in India, among other esport titles, also spiked in 2021 with the MPL alone registering 1.3 million esport players, half a million games, and 17 million live viewership during the year.

ENV Report Reveals Similar Findings Related to Online Gamblers

According to a recent report by ENV Media (Esse N Videri Media), more than two thirds of all online gamblers in India live in states and cities whose combined population is less than half of the country’s inhabitants, proving again that population size and number of gamers are not directly linked. [1] [2] [3] The analysts at ENV attribute these results to various socio-economic factors connected with the presence of a middle class and disposable incomes, including Gross Domestic Product (GDP) per capita, the Human Development Index (HDI) and the population percentage living below the poverty line.

ENV proprietary Google Analytics data split by geographical areas show that the state of Maharashtra with the cities of Mumbai and Pune delivers 17.4 percent of all consumers of online blackjack games and other casino titles. This is more than twice as much as the gamblers delivered by Uttar Pradesh and Lucknow, which amount to 8.2 percent. Notably, the population of Uttar Pradesh (23.78 crore as of 2019 data) is almost two times bigger than that of Maharashtra (12.31 crore).

The other high-ranking states and cities in the ENV study are Telangana and Hyderabad with a result of 9.9 percent, West Bengal and Kolkata bringing up 9.3 percent, Karnataka and Bangalore with the same 9.3 percent, Tamil Nadu and Chennai contributing 8.1 percent, and the NCT of Delhi with 8.1 percent. These six states and Delhi together hold roughly 47 percent of the country’s population, yet the combined traffic from them comes up at 70.2 percent of all online traction registered by ENV’s affiliates.

Mobile Gaming in Tier-3 Cities on the Rise

The MPL report revealed a massive boom of mobile gaming in India’s Tier-3 cities with the Top 30 of them showing 2021 growth rates in the number of gamers of up to 170 percent over the 2020 figures.

A number of small cities like Alwar in Rajasthan, Muzaffarpur in Bihar, and Dhanbad in Jharkhand, recorded growths between 100 and 200 percent. While Sri Ganganagar in Rajasthan registered a modest rise of 52 percent, Siwan in Bihar came up with 123 percent, and Baima Nagoi in Chhattisgarh clocked in an impressive 179 percent.

Young Demographics and Rising Disposable Income Push Online Gaming Up

Besides the growing penetration of affordable smartphones and cheap data plans, a report by consultancy firm EY India attributes the rapid growth rates of the country’s online gaming market to the nation’s young and tech savvy demographics and the rising disposable incomes. The study estimates the compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of the market at 22 percent and projects it will reach a size of $2 billion in 2023, coming from a $906 million value in 2019.

On this background, MPL became India’s second gaming unicorn after Dream Sports, reaching a valuation of $2.3 billion for its Series E round of financing which was successfully finalized under the lead of Legatum Capital. Notably, MPL has commenced operations in the US and has been operating on the Indonesian market for two years, thus becoming India’s sole mobile gaming platform with an expanding international reach.

