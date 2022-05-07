Delhi court issues warrant against Abhishek’s wife Rujira – News18 Bangla

#Delhi: Delhi’s Patiala House court has issued a bailable warrant against Abhishek Banerjee’s wife Rujira Banerjee. Despite repeated summons, the ED had appealed to the court alleging that Rujira was not cooperating in the investigation of the coal smuggling case. The court issued the warrant in the light of that application

The ED had complained to the court that despite repeated summons, Rujira was not facing their interrogation. However, the next hearing of the case has been postponed till August 20, 2020 A few days ago, Abhishek Banerjee and his wife Rujira approached the Delhi High Court to summon them to the ED office in Kolkata. Their plea was that as the West Bengal case was being investigated, the ED should summon them to the Kolkata office instead of New Delhi. However, the Delhi High Court dismissed the petition

Read more: ‘Chief Minister is a man close to me’, Saurabh praised Mamata in the presence of Firhad

Earlier, Abhishek Banerjee had twice visited Delhi in response to the ED’s summons. ED8 interrogated him for a long time on two occasions But there are children in the house, for this reason, Rujira did not respond to the summons of the ED Instead, he proposed to the Central Investigation Agency to interrogate him in Calcutta

The CBI filed an FIR in November 2020 in connection with the coal smuggling case ED 7 was named in the investigation into the allegations of financial misappropriation

Published by:Debamoy Ghosh First published: May 07, 2022, 15:16 IST

Tags: Abhishek Banerjee, Rujira Banerjee