Delhi’s canceled Netaji-centric tableau at Red Road parade – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: Netaji, who could not participate in the parade in Delhi on Republic Day 2022, has a tabloid on the parade on the state’s Red Road. The news was received from state government sources. In addition, there will be a police tableau in the parade. According to state government sources, there will be a 30-35 minute program on Red Road, but the program has been shortened due to the Corona situation. The state has decided to give place to the tablo on that occasion. According to sources, Subhash Chandra’s life and his role in the freedom struggle will be one of the main topics of the January 26 tablo on Red Road.

The debate over the cancellation of Tablo on Republic Day has not started yet. From the very beginning a situation of virtual conflict was created between the Central Government and the State Government. Expressing displeasure, the Chief Minister requested the Prime Minister to reconsider the decision. He wrote in the letter that the people of Bengal were saddened by the cancellation of the Bengal tableau in this way.

Although there was no response from the central government, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Tuesday that no tablo had been canceled on purpose. There are several rules for determining tablo. Everything has been fixed according to that rule. The expert committee selects the tablo. This time too, out of the total 56 tabloids proposed, the committee has selected 21 tabloids. There is no Bengali in it. The Union Finance Minister also forbade the use of politics.

Not only West Bengal but also Tamil Nadu and Kerala have spoken out against the decision announced by the Center. Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin tweeted on Monday afternoon. He also strongly protested the omission of Tablo. All in all, as the situation worsens, the West Bengal state government has decided that Netaji’s tableau will be on the state parade.