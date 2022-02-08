Demonstration demanding introduction of offline classes, again heated Jadavpur University … – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: Protests again at Jadavpore University. Students of the engineering department staged a protest on the university premises demanding the introduction of offline classes. Students came to class on Tuesday and saw that the classroom was empty. When the faculties are informed, they are asked to take classes online. After that the students started protesting. Protests erupted when authorities finally promised to start offline classes from tomorrow.

Students claim that offline classes are being held in all colleges and universities in the state. Even this university (Jadavpore University) is running offline classes in other departments. So why would they be an exception? They want to start offline reading immediately. The students staged a sit-in protest in front of the house of Suranjan Das, vice-chancellor of the university. Pro Vice Chancellor Chiranjeev Bhattacharya said, “Offline classes will be introduced from tomorrow. However, many teachers have co-ordinates. Those teachers will come to mediate by talking to CRs. But offline classes will start from tomorrow.”

One student, Aritra Majumder, said, “Protests were going on demanding the introduction of offline classes. Everything has been promised to be normal from tomorrow. We have called off the protest after receiving that assurance. But if the assurance is not fulfilled, it is the responsibility of the university authorities.”

School and college have started again in the state. Everything is returning to the familiar rhythm. State Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had announced the opening of the school college before Saraswati Pujo. That’s how everything started. Reading is going on keeping Kovid rules in mind. After so many days, the students are naturally happy to get back to those previous days. However, the picture of Jadavpur University (Jadavpore University) but other. For now, it is up to the students to decide whether everything will be fine tomorrow.

Published by:Rachana Majumder First published: February 08, 2022, 16:42 IST

Tags: Jadavpur Universituy