#Kolkata: The speculation came true. Finally, the house returned to Arjun Singh, a BJP MP from Barrackpore. He returned to his old team at Abhishek Bandopadhyay’s Camac Street office on Sunday afternoon. Abhishek Banerjee, the All India General Secretary of the Trinamool Congress, welcomed him back to the twin flower camps.

“I came back to the house where I was the son of Abhishek Banerjee. This house was built. I went to BJP in the middle of a misunderstanding. I became an MP there. But I came back. My MP Several jute mills have been shut down in the area. I have told the Union leadership many times, including the Union Minister. The Hon’ble Chief Minister wrote a letter to the Textile Ministry about the plight of the jute industry last November. I can’t do that. If I don’t get the demand, the industry will suffer. “

Arjun Singh added, “It is not possible to organize from Facebook. It does not match the way I have organized since childhood. After that I talked to Abhishek Banerjee. I got their clearance and joined here today. There are still two Trinamool MPs.” There they are. They have not resigned. Let them resign first. It will take me an hour to resign. I will resign before it takes time to go to Delhi. There is no politics in an air-conditioned room. There is no politics on Facebook. We have fought a lot together. We have lost a lot of people. But we have fought together against the CPM. “

At the same time, referring to the Trinamool leader, Arjun Singh said, “Returning home” on this day. I will leave. My son is ill today so he could not come. He will leave soon. I will leave on the day the Chief Minister calls. Nothing happens without his orders and instructions. It is not easy for BJP to win in Bengal. BJP outside Bengal and BJP in this state are not one. “

Incidentally, with the return of Arjun Singh to the party, the Trinamool Congress got extra oxygen with Barrackpore. And so Abhishek Bandyopadhyay, the All India General Secretary of Trinamool will hold a meeting in Shyamnagar on the 30th with him.

Published by:Sanjukta Sarkar First published: May 22, 2022, 19:07 IST

Tags: Arjun singh, TMC