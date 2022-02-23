Deocha Pachami: Rehabilitation package worth Rs 10,000 crore, Deucha Pachami’s land lease-job appointment

#Kolkata: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has started giving land leases and employment letters to landlords in the Deocha Pachami coal project in Birbhum. On behalf of the state government, the Chief Minister handed over land leases and job appointment letters to 8 people at a function on Wednesday. The chief secretary also said that 203 people would be compensated for the land on that day.

Deucha Pachami in Birbhum is going to be the largest coal mine in the country. And the state government is doing this. But this project is being hampered. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has accused the tribals and other people of the area of ​​being misunderstood.

The Chief Minister said, “I have never done anything by killing the rice of the poor. Deucha Pachami, if the people of Mohammadbazar have faith in me, I will say that not a single person will be deprived. Every zamindar will be given a job and double the current value of the land. Remember I don’t do anything by force. Never did. But some quarry owners are obstructing personal interests. They are misleading the people by closing down their illegal mines. “

In addition to the state’s own 1,000 acres of land, land is being taken from the residents of the area. For this, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has announced to give them land, house building expenses and jobs instead of land. On that day, he handed over the lease of the land and the appointment letter to 7 people. The Chief Minister said that those who have given land in Deucha Pachami project are being given land instead of land, money for shifting houses and Rs 6 lakh instead of Rs 5 lakh for building houses.



In addition, one person per family is being given a job according to their qualifications. Those with higher qualifications will be given jobs in Group C and those with less qualifications will be given jobs in Group D. At least 1 lakh people will be employed in this project. Tk 10,000 crore is being allocated for the rehabilitation of zamindars. The project has already promised to provide land to 1,500 people. The total investment in the project will be 30 thousand crore.

