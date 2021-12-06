December 6, 2021

Depression caused by cyclone Jawad will move towards Bangladesh said IMD | More storms? The latest weather forecast for the next 8 hours of the weather building … – News18 Bangla

Meanwhile, West Bengal Weather Update is likely in Gangetic West Bengal after overnight rains due to low pressure. However, more rains are likely in Murshidabad, Nadia and North 24 Parganas districts. According to the Meteorological Department, Cyclone Jawad will gradually lose its strength and turn into low pressure while it is on the coast of West Bengal and Bangladesh. Symbolic image.



