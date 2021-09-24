Depression- Twin cycles of cyclone, disaster strikes South Bengal again on Tuesday – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: Heavy Rainfall Alert in South Bengal on Tuesday. Alipore Meteorological Office (Weather Forecast) has given such a forecast on this day According to the weather office, a new depression and cyclone is forming over the Bay of Bengal. Heavy Rainfall Prediction in South Bengal.

Sanjeev Bandyopadhyay, the eastern director of the Alipore Meteorological Department, said on the day that the depression in the East-Central Bay of Bengal had turned into a clear depression. It is gradually increasing in strength. Setu will turn into a deep depression and move towards the Orissa coast In addition to this, another cyclone is being formed in the Bay of Bengal The direction of this newly formed cyclone is towards the Bay of Bengal This cyclone will be formed on Sunday, the 26th Due to the effect of these two, the sea is likely to be rough As a result, fishermen have been asked to return from the deep sea today

The weather will change from next Sunday, the weather office 7 said The sky in South Bengal will be cloudy from Sunday It will start raining in the coastal districts from Sunday. There is a possibility of heavy rain in East Midnapore and South 24 Parganas on Sunday Several districts, including South 24 Parganas, East Midnapore, West Midnapore and Jhargram, are likely to receive heavy rains on Monday. The rest of the districts are forecast to receive light to moderate rainfall Heavy rains are expected in almost all parts of South Bengal, including Kolkata, on Tuesday According to Sanjeev Bandyopadhyay, heavy rains are likely in two parts of Midnapore, 24 Parganas, Howrah, Hooghly, Purulia and Bankura next Tuesday. There will be less rain in the rest of the districts of South Bengal There is also a risk of lightning

Heavy rains last week inundated several areas in Kolkata The water level of the river has risen and flooded several areas in different districts of South Bengal Meteorologists said that the water level of the river will also rise next Tuesday As a result, low lying areas may be flooded again