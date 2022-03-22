Destructive fire in the city! New Alipore color godown burnt to ashes – News18 Bangla
#Kolkata: Fire in Kolkata again. The fire broke out in the colorful godown of New Alipore around 8 am on Tuesday. At the moment it spreads and takes a devastating shape. Fire broke out in iron, cupboard, grill factory and fabrication factory next to the color godown. Fire also broke out in closed factories. Due to the presence of combustible substances, the fire gradually spreads.
Five fire engines have already arrived at the scene. The process of extinguishing the fire is going on. However, the general public complained that the fire brigade arrived late. As the area is densely populated, panic has spread among the people.
Details coming …
Arpita Hajra
News 18 Read breaking news first in Bengali. There are daily fresh news, live updates of the news. Read the most reliable Bangla news on News18 Bangla website.
Tags: Fire