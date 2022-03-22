March 22, 2022

Destructive fire in the city! New Alipore color godown burnt to ashes – News18 Bangla

1 hour ago admin


#Kolkata: Fire in Kolkata again. The fire broke out in the colorful godown of New Alipore around 8 am on Tuesday. At the moment it spreads and takes a devastating shape. Fire broke out in iron, cupboard, grill factory and fabrication factory next to the color godown. Fire also broke out in closed factories. Due to the presence of combustible substances, the fire gradually spreads.

Five fire engines have already arrived at the scene. The process of extinguishing the fire is going on. However, the general public complained that the fire brigade arrived late. As the area is densely populated, panic has spread among the people.

Details coming …

Arpita Hajra

Published by:Swaralipi Dasgupta

First published:

News 18 Read breaking news first in Bengali. There are daily fresh news, live updates of the news. Read the most reliable Bangla news on News18 Bangla website.

Tags: Fire



Source link

admin

See author's posts

More Stories

New Alipore Fire: Fire in the factory of New Alipore! Panic spread throughout the area

40 mins ago admin

Justice Abhijit Ganguly is at the top of the list, but why? Details – News18 Bangla

1 hour ago admin

Firhad Hakim Taken initiative to launch this anti pollution vehicle soonest E-auto will shake the city to prevent pollution! Transport Minister Firhad Hakim Meets – News18 Bangla

2 hours ago admin

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may have missed

New Alipore Fire: Fire in the factory of New Alipore! Panic spread throughout the area

40 mins ago admin

Justice Abhijit Ganguly is at the top of the list, but why? Details – News18 Bangla

1 hour ago admin

Destructive fire in the city! New Alipore color godown burnt to ashes – News18 Bangla

1 hour ago admin

Firhad Hakim Taken initiative to launch this anti pollution vehicle soonest E-auto will shake the city to prevent pollution! Transport Minister Firhad Hakim Meets – News18 Bangla

2 hours ago admin

No need to go to Indonesia, now ship-to-ship liquid petroleum products can be transported to Shyamaprasad Mukherjee port – News18 Bangla

3 hours ago admin