details about medical investigation of partha chatterjee done by bhubaneswar aiims – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: Former Education Minister and current Industries Minister Partha Chatterjee, who was arrested by the ED in the SSC ‘corruption’ case, returned from Bhubaneswar AIIMS this morning. Parth was flown to Bhubaneswar AIIMS on Monday morning for a medical check-up as per the court order. All kinds of tests were done in the hospital! Finally, the doctors of AIIMS said that Parthar’s physical condition is not serious, he is suffering from a chronic disease, that is, he has some illness in his body for a long time. He does not need to be hospitalized. PR Mohapatra, Head of the Medical Team and Head of Hospital Medicine, led the medical examination. USG, MRI, ECG and several other medical tests.

Partha Chatterjee’s medical report at AIIMS revealed what? The first thing that catches the eye is Partha Chatterjee’s weight. 69-year-old Parth is 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighs 111 kg. According to doctors, this weight is much more than normal in terms of age and height. He also has sleep apnea due to this obesity. Parthor thyroid test is done, but the report shows that the level of thyroxine hormone in the body is normal. Also normal pulse rate, 81 beats per minute. The oxygen level in the body is 100 percent. In Parthar problem kidney, Bhubaneswar mc health check up report shows that body urea and creatinine are slightly higher than normal.

Parthar liver condition is normal, but the volume is slightly more than normal! Liver globulin levels are slightly lower than normal, but protein levels are just right. Perth’s blood hemoglobin levels are lower than normal. Normal level of hemoglobin is 13 to 17 mg per deciliter. However, Perth’s blood level is 8.5 mg. Partha Chatterjee has been suffering from high blood pressure for a long time. Also checked at AIIMS, his blood pressure was 125/61. The doctors did not find anything to worry about in the cardiac examination. The Bhubaneswar AIIMS report said that Parthar has leg swelling problem, but urine is normal. Perth has been diabetic for a long time, but tests on Monday showed that his blood sugar levels are now under control.

ED left Bhubaneswar early on Tuesday morning and reached Kolkata with Partha Chatterjee early in the morning. The arrested minister was kept at Bhubaneswar AIIMS on Monday night After this, Partha Chatterjee was brought to Kolkata in this morning’s flight as per the plan Partha Chatterjee was taken directly from the airport to the CGO complex in Salt Lake Yesterday, the special ED court ordered Partha Chatterjee and Arpita Mukherjee to be in ED custody till August 3. ED sleuths can interrogate Partha Chatterjee and Arpita Mukherjee after reaching the CGO complex. There is a possibility of cross-examination by sitting the two people face to face Because the ED did not get a chance to interrogate Partha Chatterjee since his arrest on Saturday morning.

